Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANN7 will be missed

16 February 2018 - 05:30
Picture: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES
Picture: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES

It was with deep regret that I learned ANN7 will no longer be aired by DStv.

As a borderline depressive it is my normal routine to "catch the news" first thing in the morning, and then wash away the doom and gloom of BBC, Sky, CNN and others by eagerly anticipating a good half hour of ANN7 to lift my spirits and get the day off to a good start.

I shared these thoughts with my wife and learned from her, to my embarrassment, that this channel is not a Comedy Central production.

Chris Koller
Via e-mail

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Why Ramaphosa’s first act should be to fire Gigaba
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Zuma’s compromised Ace in the hole
Opinion / Editorials
3.
PETER BRUCE: Spare us the fussing over Zuma’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
Jacob Zuma's bittereinder brigade can still sow ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: Good riddance, Zuma — but what now?
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.