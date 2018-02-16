LETTER: ANN7 will be missed

It was with deep regret that I learned ANN7 will no longer be aired by DStv.

As a borderline depressive it is my normal routine to "catch the news" first thing in the morning, and then wash away the doom and gloom of BBC, Sky, CNN and others by eagerly anticipating a good half hour of ANN7 to lift my spirits and get the day off to a good start.

I shared these thoughts with my wife and learned from her, to my embarrassment, that this channel is not a Comedy Central production.

Chris Koller

Via e-mail

