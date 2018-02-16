LETTER: A dimwit once ruled us

Watching Jacob Zuma address the nation on television on his recall by the ANC was painfully sad. His childlike grasp of the issues, how government works, how the ANC governs and the expectations of the people of SA, was something to behold.

He really didn’t have a clue about his role as a leader and as president of the country.

Zuma doesn’t understand that the country and the ANC are more important than him.

How did we manage to make such a dimwit president of our country for the past nine years?

Pumezo Jonas

Port Elizabeth

