LETTER: Where have the Hawks been nesting all this time?

The criminal justice system plays an important role towards the country’s socio-political stability. Institutions of criminal justice should serve the community with the utmost diligence and without fear, prejudice or favour.

However since the inception of President Jacob Zuma in the leadership of the country, criminal justice systems started displaying qualities of nonchalance and selective justice. Certain individuals were seen to be immune from prosecution. Such a weakness in the system erodes the confidence that citizens have in the system such as the Hawks and National Prosecuting Authority.

On the morning of February 14 2018, the country woke up to supposed good news, that the Hawks were raiding the luxurious Gupta family home in Saxonwold.

Saxonwold is seen as a place where the rules of the country do not apply. It is perceived to be a place where the country’s executive powers have been outsourced. It is alleged that ministers receive their appointment calls from this compound.

The place has become synonymous with corrupt activities, disregard of the country’s laws and the state capture.

However, the Hawks have also become an obstacle to justice in this country. They are located in the wrong office, thanks to Zuma and sycophant officials.

The question is why did it take so long, when billions of rands have been siphoned out of the country to offshore accounts? Suddenly with the change of ANC leadership, the Hawks (and by extension the National Prosecuting Authority) pretends to be serving justice to the country by raiding the compound, yet they know they have been subverting their own legislative mandates.

Where were the Hawks when the Guptas landed at Waterkloof Airforce base? Where were the Hawks when Eskom and other state-owned entities were plundered and ravaged? There has not been an arrest of a minister or top official in the country since the leadership of Jacob Zuma, yet billions of rands that should be utilised in serving the majority of poor people in the country, disappear from our books annually.

Accountability is a foreign concept.

Criminal activities in the country go unpunished. This remains a façade to veil their incompetence. Both the Hawks and NPA senior officials must be charged with obstruction of justice and for delaying tactics. How long have they been delaying the matter despite hard evidence, as corroborated by the Gupta Leaked e-mails? Journalists have to risk their lives in order to provide information and evidence to investigative institutions such as the Hawks.

Phillimon Mnisi

Protea Glen