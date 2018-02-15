LETTER: Trump praise is premature

A number of your correspondents have been quick to support Donald Trump’s claim of being the saviour of the US economy. Yet he has only been at the helm for a little more than a year, so it is highly unlikely that any of his policies would bear fruit so soon. It is far more likely that he is reaping the benefits of the policies of the Obama administration. And did you notice how quiet Trump was when the Dow Jones index suffered its greatest reverse yet?

However, if we were to ignore his penchant for self-aggrandisement and flat-out lies and credit him with the economic nous that he claims, is that enough? Is it enough to deliver economic success to a small minority of already wealthy companies and individuals or should we expect more from the leader of the world’s greatest democracy? What if his character flaws are so egregious that they outweigh any economic successes he might realistically claim?

Adolf Hitler inherited a Germany broken in body and spirit. Should he and his Nazi cronies be lauded for uplifting the people and economy of the Fatherland? Should we admire Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini because he got the trains to run on time?

Trump is a pathological liar, and even after being called out on his lies does not retract them.

It was also Hitler who noted in Mein Kampf, "The great masses of the people … will more easily fall victim to a big lie than to a small one."

Trump is a self-confessed sexual predator and adulterer, and yet his evangelically inclined sycophants turn a blind eye. He has repeatedly denigrated women, minorities, war veterans and the handicapped, and his followers remain silent.

He is not simply ignorant, especially in terms of scientific debate, but spitefully and childishly stupid, with an ego that prevents him from realising his stupidity. Trump is a poor excuse for a human being, and the impact of his tenure will only be measured and judged once we are able to look back on the legacy he has left.

Mitch Launspach

Mogale City

