LETTER: No benefits for Zuma

If anyone still doubted that President Jacob Zuma is corrupt, these should have been smashed to smithereens on Monday.

Cyril Ramaphosa worked over the weekend to try to ensure that Zuma would resign voluntarily, to ensure a stable exit that did not humiliate him or cause a rupture in our nation.

Zuma, however, cannot resign. The kleptocratic network he established depends on him being in power. If he goes, so do his cronies’ chances of further lining their pockets.

The Russian nuclear deal would also be scrapped. In other words, there are vested interests depending on Zuma to fight back.

Those who have captured the president would not be pleased if he rolled over. This is why he wanted Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to succeed him, so that the looting could continue.

Even better than Parliament removing Zuma through a vote of no confidence would be doing so through a vote of impeachment, so that he would not receive the normal post-presidential benefits of pension and security.

If that means another split in the ANC, so be it. Those of us who know the ANC of Mandela, Tambo and Sisulu do not recognise or support this rotting morass of chaos and decadence that passes for a former national liberation movement.

Neil Achary

London

