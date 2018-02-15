LETTER: EFF bullies and insults

Julius Malema and his followers think bullying and insulting people is better than reasoning. The EFF is just a more educated, red version of the Mangaung ANC Youth League members who gave the world their bottoms.

Malema and the EFF have realised their golden goose, Jacob Zuma, is history and they are now searching for new targets to insult. Last week it was the turn of Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

Malema assumes everyone is like the Exclusive Books management, who are petrified of getting on the wrong side of black leaders and being called racists for standing their ground. Our healthcare system may not be perfect, but it is better than under apartheid. We still have rotten apples, but it is wrong to paint everyone with the same brush. It is also not the sole responsibility of the health minister to change the system. It is our collective responsibility.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via e-mail

