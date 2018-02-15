Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Businesses need leeway

15 February 2018 - 05:30
Picture: DAILY DISPATCH
- Picture: DAILY DISPATCH
Image:

The business community is not going to be fooled by the euphoria surrounding a new figurehead in the ANC. Businesses need to see that the labour regulatory environment is easing up, and that some of the proposed changes with regard to destructive strikes and a secret ballot will in fact become law.

Furthermore, small business is incredibly jittery about the proposed national minimum wage and its effects on temporary work. Our government is still hell-bent on destroying the ability to employ workers temporarily. The only jobs growth that we have in fact seen is the employment of temporary workers over the festive season.

If the labour movement had its way, temporary work would be completely outlawed, which would simply result in jobless growth. This we have already seen in some of the larger factories.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA labour spokesman

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
High turnover rate of MPs tells tale of how an ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
JUSTICE MALALA: The day Zuma invited me to lunch
Opinion / Food for Thought
3.
What will Jacob Zuma’s departure cost SA?
Opinion
4.
TIM COHEN: Ousting of Mbeki and Zuma points to ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Vrede report is a disgrace
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.