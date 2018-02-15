LETTER: Businesses need leeway

The business community is not going to be fooled by the euphoria surrounding a new figurehead in the ANC. Businesses need to see that the labour regulatory environment is easing up, and that some of the proposed changes with regard to destructive strikes and a secret ballot will in fact become law.

Furthermore, small business is incredibly jittery about the proposed national minimum wage and its effects on temporary work. Our government is still hell-bent on destroying the ability to employ workers temporarily. The only jobs growth that we have in fact seen is the employment of temporary workers over the festive season.

If the labour movement had its way, temporary work would be completely outlawed, which would simply result in jobless growth. This we have already seen in some of the larger factories.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA labour spokesman

