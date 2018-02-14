LETTER: Toughen up Constitution

Jacob Zuma’s "dignified" exit is now a done deal, but for the death rattle of a dead-president-walking. If we have learned nothing else from this, we should have learned that our Constitution is deeply flawed when it comes to the concentration of power in the president.

By exploiting its flaws, aided and abetted by unscrupulous lawyers and a cumbersome legal system, Zuma very nearly destroyed our democracy. We need to start thinking about how we need to change the Constitution. This is, I think, at least as important and urgent as the prosecution of those involved in state capture.

It should be undertaken immediately. We will have a new president soon and many are hopeful that it will be Cyril Ramaphosa and that he will act in a more presidential manner.

However, it is not yet certain that Ramaphosa will be that president and the fact remains that if he is he will have the same opportunities to abuse power as Zuma did.

Ramaphosa was, after all, silent for many years during Zuma’s abuse. Hope is not a strategy.

James Drew

Via e-mail

