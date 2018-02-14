LETTER: Growth is China’s mantra

The "equality" and "justice" Ayabonga Cawe speaks about in his column are like "decent jobs" — further distractions and obstacles in the fight against poverty (Voters are watching if ANC has plan to fix increasing inequality, February 12).

The government should follow the Chinese obsession with the three rules of prioritisation it follows: growth, growth and growth.

Doing so and putting every policy and piece of legislation through that test would postpone ideology and airy-fairy utopian notions until the distant future.

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town

