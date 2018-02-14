LETTER: Faith in probe leader

At last we are seeing some movement on recommendations the public protector made so many years ago (Zondo can propose charges, February 12).

It is a breath of fresh air to note that state-capture probe leader Deputy Chief Justice Ray Zondo will be able to recommend prosecution.

I have appeared before Justice Zondo in the Labour Court on many occasions and can testify to his integrity and his level-headed approach to difficult issues. Zondo is well qualified both as a lawyer and as an interested and committed citizen. The public can have full faith in his inquisitorial powers in a situation of this nature.

Our judiciary has done us proud over the past few years. We all look forward to the full exposure of the nightmare our fiscus has been subjected to. The theft has been so mind-boggling that it is almost impossible to grasp. Our country has been brought to its knees by a bunch of thugs masquerading as politicians.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA labour spokesman

