LETTER: Blame useless leaders

The picture of Co-operative Governance Minister Des van Rooyen and Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane addressing the media on the drought (February 9) helped me to understand how ineffective government leaders are in their portfolios.

Politicians and ministers such as Bathabile Dlamini and Faith Muthambi are in the process of, or about to undergo, inquiries impugning their competence and integrity.

ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial task team convener Mike Mabuyakhulu and former acting police commissioner Lt-Gen Khomotso Phahlane were arrested for fraud and corruption and released on bail recently.

Capt "KGB" Tshabalala, an intelligence officer, still on parole yet employed by crime intelligence, was also arrested for fraud and corruption and is still behind bars.

The future also seems bleak for ANC secretary general Ace Magashule and Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, who are allegedly implicated in the Vrede Dairy scandal.

These individuals may seem like cartoon characters, but the real danger lies not in their appointments to positions where they can display their incompetence, but with the people who appointed them.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff

