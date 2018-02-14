LETTER: ANC is out for itself only

While SA Inc is struggling to get back on track and into the fast lane for all its citizens, our rotten ANC government is totally preoccupied with looking after its own interests and indeed survival.

For them it is ANC first — the country is way down the totem pole.

Our beleaguered president is frantically looking after himself and his cronies, at least for another day or two. Jacob Zuma and his associates are rotten to the core. Unfortunately, this reveals the ignorance of the voting population, the majority of whom voted this corrupt man into the highest office in the land, not once, but twice.

That is not a good omen for the future. Zuma must be impeached and have each and every right of a former president of the republic withdrawn. He must pay his own legal fees, and for the maintenance of his large family and his palace at Nkandla.

There is no reason why he should be mollycoddled by the country he raped and pillaged for his own and the Guptas family’s gain.

Dr Peter Baker

Parktown North

