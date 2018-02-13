Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Give Palestinians the job

13 February 2018 - 05:30
Picture: REUTERS
- Picture: REUTERS
Image:

Perhaps the government should ask the Palestinians to design, build and install desalination plants around the Cape shore.

While this might appear to be a joke, it would work well and would be in accord with the ANC’s approach to business matters. A purchase order would go to the Palestinians and they would subcontract the work to the Israelis. After completion of the project the Palestinians would bill the SA government, with a 100% mark-up.

Everyone would be happy — except for the taxpayers, but in the ANC’s eyes they are unimportant, as we shall see come budget time.

David Herbertson
Via e-mail

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
CAROL PATON: Preposterous to even think of ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
What will Jacob Zuma’s departure cost SA?
Opinion
3.
PETER BRUCE: Zuma is down but not necessarily out
Opinion / Bruce's List
4.
JUSTICE MALALA: The day Zuma invited me to lunch
Opinion / Food for Thought
5.
High turnover rate of MPs tells tale of how an ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.