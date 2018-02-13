LETTER: Give Palestinians the job

Perhaps the government should ask the Palestinians to design, build and install desalination plants around the Cape shore.

While this might appear to be a joke, it would work well and would be in accord with the ANC’s approach to business matters. A purchase order would go to the Palestinians and they would subcontract the work to the Israelis. After completion of the project the Palestinians would bill the SA government, with a 100% mark-up.

Everyone would be happy — except for the taxpayers, but in the ANC’s eyes they are unimportant, as we shall see come budget time.

David Herbertson

Via e-mail

