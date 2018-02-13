LETTER: Cocking a snoot at South Africa

Disgusting. That is the only way to describe the goings-on of the ANC regarding the Jacob Zuma issue. It has shown no regard for the nation at large, sick to death at the sight of the man who has brought the country to its knees. The message has been clear throughout his tenure that the majority of the populace wants him out.

But clearly the governing party, made up of Zuma lackeys and money looters, is fighting for its own life, and as a result is neglecting the people who voted it into power. Shamelessly, it shows its contempt with contradictory statements that change by the hour. This is tantamount to cocking a snoot at a nation eagerly awaiting a new dispensation under a new leader it sees as a saviour of a governance gone pear shaped.

The ANC has shot itself in the foot and will suffer the consequences in 2019.

Cliff Buchler

George

