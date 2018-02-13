LETTER: Can Cyril save the day?

So King Cyril in shiny armour, on his sturdy steed and with the knights of the round table, will slay the dreadful dragons that have been devouring this beautiful country. First the Zuma and Gupta dragons, then their ministers and the sycophants.

Then all the incompetent and corrupted cadres embedded in the state institutions and state-owned enterprises. And rays of sunshine will finally dawn after the cold dark years of the past decade and we will all live happily ever after.

But wait! Is it possible that the king’s armour is not that shiny, just a bit tarnished by his close association with all these dragons over the past years? And what about some of the knights with him? Were they not also looters?

And what about his "sturdy steed" named ANC — totally worn out by carrying and actively supporting all these dragons? So, will King Cyril be our hero and can he really prevail?

Alan Mantle

Via e-mail

