LETTER: Arrogant Zuma must go

President Jacob Zuma has once again shown that he is an arrogant powermonger, as illustrated by his refusal to step down after being asked to do so by the party that deployed him.

His attitude was different when former president Thabo Mbeki was told to go. He thinks he is untouchable, but the truth is that most South Africans do not want him to lead this country.

The least he can do is to step down and give others a chance. We can’t continue dealing with him and his problems indefinitely.

Tom Mhlanga

Braamfontein

