LETTER: Unions have a bigger role

We are a highly unionised country and our unions invariably see themselves as institutions for the defence of individual workers who have lost their jobs and/or groups of workers who require a voice for better working conditions (How workers can use their muscle to reform corporate SA, February 8).

However, the unions are, internationally, an integral part of the corporate world. As corporate citizens, the trade unions themselves need to act as the eyes and ears of the workforce. The unions should not only be institutions to check on management but also weigh in on future capital development and investments.

Unions would be well placed to obtain ideas, information and input from their members as to how companies can be better run. My experience has been that when there is this sort of interaction and sober input from trade unions and their shop stewards, management are a lot more amenable to internal change. They are more responsive to the union voice if they perceive the union to be acting in the best interests of not only their members but also the company.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA labour spokesman

