Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Undertaking overtaken?

12 February 2018 - 05:30
Malusi Gigaba. Picture: SUPPLIED
Malusi Gigaba. Picture: SUPPLIED

On September 27 2017 Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said he wouldn’t ask Africa’s biggest money manager, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), to provide funds to bail out state-owned companies if that would put the pensions of government workers at risk.

"There is no attempt to dip into pensions for reasons that are unscrupulous," Gigaba told reporters in Pretoria after a meeting with the PIC board. The event was scheduled after media reports said the National Treasury was seeking to use PIC funds to put into struggling government entities such as South African Airways.

James Drew
Via e-mail

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Zuma’s compromised Ace in the hole
Opinion / Editorials
2.
TIM COHEN: Remember the undignified end of a hero
Opinion / Columnists
3.
JUSTICE MALALA: The day Zuma invited me to lunch
Opinion / Food for Thought
4.
What will Jacob Zuma’s departure cost SA?
Opinion
5.
GAVIN KEETON: Three errors put Eskom on ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.