LETTER: Undertaking overtaken?

On September 27 2017 Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said he wouldn’t ask Africa’s biggest money manager, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), to provide funds to bail out state-owned companies if that would put the pensions of government workers at risk.

"There is no attempt to dip into pensions for reasons that are unscrupulous," Gigaba told reporters in Pretoria after a meeting with the PIC board. The event was scheduled after media reports said the National Treasury was seeking to use PIC funds to put into struggling government entities such as South African Airways.

