Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Action plan for mining

12 February 2018 - 06:11
Picture: 123RF / WALTER KPPLINGER
Picture: 123RF / WALTER KPPLINGER

If SA is to turn around the woeful levels of investment in its mining industry the new ANC leadership needs to take certain steps urgently.

Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane must be replaced. The industry needs a minister who it believes can work with it and is untainted by scandal. Zwane is up to his neck in it and the weeks ahead, starting with another appearance before the parliamentary mineral resources committee to answer allegations relating to state capture, will only get him in deeper.

Mining Charter 3 must be withdrawn. The manner of its going will also be important. If there is obfuscation, dealing and caveats it will send a message that the government approves the direction of the charter and is only concerned about changing the method of implementation.

The five-year odyssey of the new version of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act through Parliament must be stopped. The bill is a bad one and will ensure there is little new investment. It is also so procedurally flawed as to almost guarantee it will not pass constitutional muster, even if one were to accept that it does not also include unconstitutional provisions in its substance.

All appointments of senior personnel in the Department of Mineral Resources must be reexamined. There’s been a wholesale change at deputy director-general level as officials with years’ experience have left. With attempts to shift regional managers around this has given rise to grave suspicions about the probity and ability of top officials to deliver an efficient and honest mining jurisdiction.

James Lorimer MP
DA mineral resources spokesman

LETTER: Undertaking overtaken?

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said he wouldn’t ask the Public Investment Corporation to bail out state-owned companies
Opinion
8 hours ago

LETTER: De Klerk’s speech of February 2 1990 deserves recognition

And, like De Klerk, Ramaphosa needs to be a game-changer and act boldly, writes George Devenish
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Spades of kudos for Ace

You tell them, Prof Magashule — President Jacob Zuma is going nowhere
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: Trump has championed US

Inarticulate Trump has done more for the US than any other president in the history of the country
Opinion
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Zuma’s compromised Ace in the hole
Opinion / Editorials
2.
TIM COHEN: Remember the undignified end of a hero
Opinion / Columnists
3.
JUSTICE MALALA: The day Zuma invited me to lunch
Opinion / Food for Thought
4.
What will Jacob Zuma’s departure cost SA?
Opinion
5.
GAVIN KEETON: Three errors put Eskom on ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Forerunners dwarf Trump
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Unions have a bigger role
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ailing SA needs summit
Opinion / Letters

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.