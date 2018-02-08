Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Trump has championed US

08 February 2018
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS
I totally agree with Emeritus Professor David Rosenberg’s letter (Facts support Trump rule, January 31), as well as Richard McNeil’s in support thereof (Meet the real yahoos, February 6). It has become fashionable to pillory and lampoon Donald Trump for no other reason than his articulation is unsophisticated and apposite. Yet it is easy to understand his assertions.

Many, particularly pseudo-intellectuals and liberals, conclude that he is not enlightened because his language is cliched and ordinary. But Trump has done more for the US than any other president in the history of the country and he hasn’t completed half of his term.

Nathan Cheiman
Northcliff

