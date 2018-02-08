Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Too little, too late from MultiChoice

08 February 2018 - 05:30
Picture: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES
Picture: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES

The announcement by MultiChoice that it would not renew the ANN7 contract in August is too little, too late. The attempt by Mzwanele Manyi to legitimise the Free State dairy project raided by the Guptas is patently ridiculous — no one would humiliate themselves like that unless they were following instructions.

The enthusiasm with which ANN7 distributed the Bell Pottinger ruse, and the sudden ownership change, should have triggered exit clauses in any competent agreement. Failing that, the impropriety surrounding ANN7 justifies canceling the contract and letting a court decide whether that was a reasonable decision. A month and R5m would pay a lot of legal fees.

A continued contractual relationship between MultiChoice and ANN7 would be collaboration.

Andrew McGregor
Dunkeld West

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
AUBREY MATSHIQI: Pigs will fly if Ramaphosa ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Zuma’s compromised Ace in the hole
Opinion / Editorials
3.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The ANC: the world’s worst ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
JUSTICE MALALA: When the chickens come home to ...
Opinion / Food for Thought
5.
TONY LEON: All the signs point to junking most of ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.