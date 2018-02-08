LETTER: Too little, too late from MultiChoice

The announcement by MultiChoice that it would not renew the ANN7 contract in August is too little, too late. The attempt by Mzwanele Manyi to legitimise the Free State dairy project raided by the Guptas is patently ridiculous — no one would humiliate themselves like that unless they were following instructions.

The enthusiasm with which ANN7 distributed the Bell Pottinger ruse, and the sudden ownership change, should have triggered exit clauses in any competent agreement. Failing that, the impropriety surrounding ANN7 justifies canceling the contract and letting a court decide whether that was a reasonable decision. A month and R5m would pay a lot of legal fees.

A continued contractual relationship between MultiChoice and ANN7 would be collaboration.

Andrew McGregor

Dunkeld West

