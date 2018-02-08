LETTER: ANC can regain credibility

I have always believed that it would be in the best interests of the ANC and the country if they themselves initiate the removal of Jacob Zuma. The governing party would lose credibility if it should happen through a vote of no confidence initiated by the opposition — it would be seen as a political defeat.

The ANC is still needed in our politics in the short to medium term at least, being the only party with a broad base of support across the country. However, if it does not succeed in removing Zuma now, the only solution would be for those opposing him within the ANC to vote with the opposition in the no confidence vote scheduled for later in February.

SA and the US are facing a similar leadership problem. Perhaps the ANC can demonstrate the political will to oppose its own wayward leader, thus setting an example to the Republican Party that is still rallying behind its reckless president.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag

