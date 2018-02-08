LETTER: A pointless blame game

How bizarre that former Denel CEO Shaun Liebenberg seemingly blames me for exposing Denel’s financial bankruptcy when no less than the public enterprises minister, as well as Business Day and Denel’s chief financial officer, have made this clear (Wrong questions are being asked about Denel group, February 7).

Liebenberg repeats the canard he invented back in 2005 when he told MPs it would cost R18bn to close down Denel.

Denel was unfixable then, but since then has gone from one disaster to the next, most recently as part of the Gupta state-capture saga.

The 1996 Defence White Paper made clear that there was (and remains) no conceivable foreign military threat to SA, and that alleviation of poverty was our country’s security priority.

So why pour money down the drain on an apartheid-era industry that brought disgrace and shame to SA in the past, and continues to do so?

As Liebenberg acknowledges, Denel is internationally notorious and has been blacklisted for both corruption and incompetence.

Denel’s purportedly "highly qualified" engineers and other employees are the last people in SA to need protected employment.

They should be encouraged to contribute their skills positively to our country’s development instead of Denel’s shameless pursuit of killing foreigners for profit.

If bankers and others stand to lose R18bn or more on Denel’s bankruptcy, so be it! They should suffer the financial consequences of their stupidity and criminality, but there is no way SA’s taxpayers should be milked again to keep this monster in business.

Terry Crawford-Browne

Via e-mail

