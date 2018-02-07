LETTER: Please get your facts right, says Umgeni Water

Two articles that appeared in Business Day require a response because both contain factual inaccuracies. The first was a column by Peter Bruce (Business Live, Sea of opportunity in the Cape, Msholozi, February 1). The 13th paragraph in his column reads: "We know how this goes. Umgeni would order a desalination plant from China (they already did that in Richards Bay). The order would go through an agent who would take a huge fee which, after some individual distribution, would end up in the party’s coffers."

Fact: Umgeni Water was not involved in procurement or implementation of the desalination project in Richards Bay nor had it implemented a desalination plant elsewhere. The organisation does, however, possess knowledge in desalination technology and is able to operate and manage a desalination plant or any other plant that uses similar technology. Umgeni Water is currently conducting a feasibility study into establishing a 10 megalitres per day desalination plant at Elysium on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal. Work is at an advanced stage. It has also conducted desalination plants feasibility studies in the north and south of Durban.

Umgeni Water also has vast knowledge and experience in drought management and water resource augmentation, both of which are being put to good use in managing drought-induced water shortages in the Mgeni system in KwaZulu-Natal where mandatory water restrictions of 15% have been implemented.

In the paragraph above the one referred to here, Bruce states: "Mokonyane at one stage wanted not only to construct a desalination plant near Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront but to give the job to a state-owned company, Umgeni Water. That would have been a corruption machine at work from the word go. The ANC is broke, according to the official records of its congress in December, and there’s an election in 2019."

Fact: In December 2017, Umgeni Water received a directive from the Water and Sanitation Minister, requesting it to install a desalination plant, as a matter of urgency, to alleviate water shortages that are still being experienced in Cape Town. As part of this directive, Umgeni Water was also requested to act as implementing agent.

The minister is the executive authority of Umgeni Water and Umgeni Water reports to the minister. Umgeni Water immediately began examining implementation options, in compliance with its supply-chain policy and procedures, legislative requirements and supply-chain regulations.

On completion of the procurement processes, a preferred service provider was identified after three competitive bids were evaluated. This information, along with certain conditions stipulated before work begins, has been forwarded to the minister. This means the award has yet to be finalised. The function of the service provider will be to construct, operate and maintain the proposed plant.

It must be remembered it is incumbent on both the minister and ministry to ensure access to safe drinking water is both available and within reach. It is, therefore, not uncommon for the minister to request that specific work be carried out when challenges occur in water services provision. This generally translates into ministerial directives. Umgeni Water has successfully executed numerous such directives, both within and outside its operational area.

It is worth mentioning that the proposed intervention in Cape Town will not, in any way, adversely affect Umgeni Water’s current customers, in particular in relation to water supply, tariff structures and resource allocation.

Given the facts, as stated above, I do not know what Bruce means or suggests when he says: "That would have been a corruption machine from the word go." The aspersion he casts simply does not match the facts at hand — which are open to scrutiny by anyone who wishes to pursue this. At the end of the financial year 2016-17 — Umgeni Water’s most recent — it received an unqualified audit opinion from the office of the Auditor-General, again reflecting its strict adherence to good corporate governance and legislation. The organisation is also financially stable and has consistently posted profits/surpluses over the past 12 years.

In a letter published on February 6 (Business Live, Local firms could fix crisis), its author, Nathan Cheiman states: "It is inexplicable why the government has not contracted these wholly owned South African companies to assist with desalination plants and instead mandates Umgeni Water, under the authority of Dudu Myeni, to do the job."

Fact: The directive received from the minister and its details are contained in this response. That, hopefully, will explain the "inexplicable" in the sentence above.

The part that says "and instead mandates Umgeni Water, under the authority of Dudu Myeni, to do the job", requires correction, along with, "It is astounding how Myeni suddenly materialised out of nowhere after the devastation she caused at South African Airways to head up the KwaZulu-Natal water board".

If Cheiman’s use of "authority" and "head up the KwaZulu-Natal water board" is taken to mean chairperson of the board or CEO of Umgeni Water, then this is not the factual situation. The chairperson of the board is Gabsie Mathenjwa and the acting CEO is Thami Hlongwa. Myeni does not hold any position at Umgeni Water.

This response reflects the importance of verifying information and checking facts before assumptions are made.

Shami Harichunder

Corporate stakeholder manager, Umgeni Water