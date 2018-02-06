LETTER: Zille’s half-baked apology

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille continues to defend the indefensible in her half-baked apology that colonialism was good and benefited the lucky few (whites).

Colonialism cannot be justified as the system to build on.

Many well-meaning, learned, reasonable and sensible whites have told her to get over it and to renew her energies by accepting her faults, but she remains defensive and arrogant.

Zille won’t listen because her perceived racial superiority and political correctness is like the goose that keeps laying the golden eggs. She feels that her racist rant will make us accept

her opinion.

Please, Helen, don’t let your colonialism

beliefs linger, otherwise you will suffer the prospect of being labelled as being nostalgic for apartheid.

The more you speak to defend yourself, the more you sound bitter and arrogant and the more difficult it is to forgive you your repeated sins.

Remember, Helen, you once said children from the Eastern Cape who come to Cape Town were "refugees", for which you apologised.

SA needs an inclusive society that is based

on respect for human rights and dignity. We need to build this country as collective without a wink of suspicion.

So, Helen, my advice to you is shut up or suffer being judged harshly as a racist supremacist whose legacy will always be associated with evil colonialism and apartheid.

You need to heal from the anger.

Perhaps you should start taking a walk around the block of your official residence.

It is sure to be therapeutic. This country needs you, Helen.

Muntonezwi Khanyile

Via e-mail