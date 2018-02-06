LETTER: Local firms could fix crisis

There are companies in Cape Town that specialise in building desalination plants, and they are inundated with orders. Saudi Arabia is among the desolate and arid countries in the Middle East that have placed orders for these plants.

Meanwhile, the drought in the Western Cape and other parts of SA is becoming a national catastrophe.

It is inexplicable why the government has not contracted these wholly South African companies to assist with the construction of desalination plants and instead mandates Umgeni Water, under the authority of Dudu Myeni, to do the job.

Aside from the familiar financial woes suffered by Umgeni Water, the local companies that build these plants employ local labour and have the expertise required.

It is astounding how Myeni suddenly materialised out of nowhere after the devastation she caused at South African Airways, to head up the KwaZulu-Natal water board.

Clearly, the ANC sees her as a utility player, a factotum, at the expense of SA as a whole.

New ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has an obligation to get rid of her once and for all. We can only hope.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff