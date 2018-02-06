Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Learn Steinhoff lessons

06 February 2018
It is impossible to believe that the Steinhoff board and audit committee could not have any notion of what was going on. The group’s meteoric rise in its market segments, measured against the competition, should have raised eyebrows.

Look at the last balance sheet and see how its assets were made up. Under those headings anything can go. Where were the auditors?

Then there are Christo Wiese’s oversimplified statements as to why the board could not detect the problems. I would therefore recommend that shareholders of all companies where they serve should rid themselves of said shares. I hope this will be taken further and investigated by competent people.

Maeder Labuschagne
Via e-mail

