Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Zuma and Africa’s disease

05 February 2018 - 05:30
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: REUTERS
I think your readers will be interested in the following observation made by President Jacob Zuma during the "secret" talks between ANC leaders and selected Afrikaner leaders in England during the 1980s.

It is recorded on page 233 of Willie Esterhuyse’s book Endgame, Secret Talks and the End of Apartheid. "Africa has a disease. There are too many ‘one-man shows’. And a lot of corruption," Zuma observed. The good professor stated that Zuma’s observation "followed me like a shadow". One wonders what he thinks now.

AJ Konigkramer
Durban

