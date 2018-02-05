Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Use sea tankers for water

05 February 2018 - 05:30
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Joburgers sending bottles of water to Cape Town is a measure of the desperation people feel when faced with political ineptitude.

A 100,000-tonne sea tanker can deliver 10-million litres. These could fill up in Durban or Port Elizabeth, where dams are at 50%-plus, and discharge into quayside storage tanks.

Train tankers could also do the job, but at a slower rate. I understand the Israelis have ships able to desalinate sea water at a high rate.

Water reticulation is a technical business, which is why politicians don’t understand it. They are also suspicious of people in the private sector who do, which probably explains why Cape Town is in such dire straits.

Bernard Benson
Parklands

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Zuma’s compromised Ace in the hole
Opinion / Editorials
2.
ANTON HARBER: The closure of the Guptas’ ANN7 by ...
Opinion
3.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Zuma fights removal with ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
JONNY STEINBERG: Ransacking the house apartheid ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
RON DERBY: Now Capitec knows its fairytale story ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.