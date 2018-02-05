LETTER: Use sea tankers for water

Joburgers sending bottles of water to Cape Town is a measure of the desperation people feel when faced with political ineptitude.

A 100,000-tonne sea tanker can deliver 10-million litres. These could fill up in Durban or Port Elizabeth, where dams are at 50%-plus, and discharge into quayside storage tanks.

Train tankers could also do the job, but at a slower rate. I understand the Israelis have ships able to desalinate sea water at a high rate.

Water reticulation is a technical business, which is why politicians don’t understand it. They are also suspicious of people in the private sector who do, which probably explains why Cape Town is in such dire straits.

Bernard Benson

Parklands

