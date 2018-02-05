LETTER: Prasa needs a new board

The shambolic state of Metrorail trains due to robberies, chronic delays, crime and vandalism points to a complete institutional breakdown at the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), with compromised executives who cannot effectively respond to the crisis. Deteriorating rail safety has contributed to the spate of tragic rail accidents, derailments and continuing victimisation of commuters by criminals.

There is a broadly shared sentiment that the Prasa executive is heavily compromised and the leadership crisis bedevilling the entity is directly because the transport minister has been derelict in his duties.

Interim board chairwoman Tintswalo Makhubele was appointed a judge in the Gauteng Division of the High Court on January 1, which is a potential conflict of interest should a Prasa matter come before her. Acting group CE Cromet Molepo was previously accused of misconduct, which resulted in his suspension as Umgeni Water Board CE in 2001. Acting rail CE Mthuthuzeli Swartz is under investigation for corruption, irregular procurement processes, intimidation and sexual harassment while he was employed at mainline passenger services.

The lack of security has given criminals and trespassers free access to key areas of the rail network, providing the opportunity to vandalise and compromise critical infrastructure. On an oversight visit recently, commuters bemoaned the lack of upgrades of the rail system and the unsafe trains, especially for women and children.

Ordinary South Africans bear the brunt of the adverse effects of this leadership crisis. Why is no action being taken before the bad rail services result in commuters losing their jobs due to regular breakdowns of these ageing trains?

The DA has called on Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi to act in the best interests of commuters and appoint a capable and qualified full-time board and Prasa executives who don’t have tainted track records.

Prasa desperately needs a complete overhaul of leadership. It is quite clear that the current breed is not serious about turning the failing entity around, while millions suffer every day from deteriorating and dangerous Metrorail and Shosholoza Meyl services.

Manny de Freitas, MP

DA transport spokesman

