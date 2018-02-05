Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Kudos for making Israel

05 February 2018 - 05:30
A man walks past the walls surrounding Jerusalem’s Old City. Picture: REUTERS
Notwithstanding his history lesson, I take issue with the concluding paragraph of Robert Stone’s letter, which says "blame" for the existence of Israel should not only rest with Israel but should be shared with Britain, the League of Nations and the major nations that recognised it (Many hands made Israel, January 31).

The word "blame" implies an act that was wrongful. Considering Israel’s development as probably the most successful start-up state in history, even in the face of political and armed attacks against it during its whole development into a modern democracy, a more accurate characterisation would be to say that those parties shared the "kudos" of being responsible for the establishment of Israel, not the "blame".

Sydney Kaye
Cape Town

