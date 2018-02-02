LETTER: Zuma knows his subject

I was watching President Jacob Zuma talking about corruption and how to tackle it during his attendance at the AU summit in Ethiopia, when it adopted this year’s theme of How to Tackle Corruption in Africa.

If this is not an oxymoron then I don’t know what is. You have the most corrupt leader in Africa giving advice and pontificating on how to fight corruption, having sold his country to the highest bidder. But maybe he was the right man to do this, as he has experience on the subject.

JM Bouvier

Bryanston