LETTER: No excuses for Trump

Emeritus professor David Rosenberg’s defence of Donald Trump typically contains a list of his so-called achievements, some based on flawed statistics and, where true (or partially true) having no causal link to anything Trump did (Facts support Trump rule, January 31).

The claim that the stock market has surged due to his tax-cutting legislation is true, but was conventional Republican policy. A cut in company tax would create a stock market surge, because higher after-tax profit means higher dividends. But the downside of extra borrowing, inflationary pressures and the skewed beneficiaries of those cuts have yet to be experienced.

No amount of rationalising can address the complaints against Trump: he is crude, insulting and racist; he weakens state institutions and acts outside the norms of a president, he attacks the free press and is a liar of Pinocchian dimensions.

If in a private firm the CE admitted to sexually deviant behaviour, was accused by women of assault and insulted trading partners and half of the population, the board could hardly justify defending him by saying "but he pushed up sales".

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town