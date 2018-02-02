LETTER: How much for your soul?

It remains a mystery to me exactly why so many government functionaries have risked their careers — some having invested decades within state-owned enterprises and the government — their reputations, their integrity, their livelihoods and families to enrich a family of such dubious patriots.

Sense dictates that the Guptas are not the end point of the largesse. Luxury trips to Dubai and sensual massages are certainly not even remotely enough of an incentive to sell one’s soul. What is unexplained and must be vigorously pried from the cohort of denialists is exactly what the endgame was. What grand plan to secure a future of obscene wealth for all the conspirators was being concocted in the marbled chambers of the Oberoi Hotel in Dubai, where the scoundrels who pilfered a nation’s future had assembled in the month of joy and goodwill?

What must also be explored is if a former liberation movement that purports to be a protector of the downtrodden and is now ensconced in power, bling and opulence was party to the conspiracy to steal from the rich and defraud the poor. I am convinced that the infamous family has merely been the launderer of the money — at a healthy commission.

Jay Naicker

Via e-mail