LETTER: Do not compare Israel with apartheid SA

Contrary to Michia Moncho’s claim that Israel is "The last apartheid state" (Business Live, February 1), 75% of the 8,399,591 people that live in Israel are a Jewish majority, 21% are Arabs and the other 4% are made up of the Druze, Christians, Baha’is, etc. All enjoy the same equal rights of political and civilian life. These facts alone preclude Israel from Moncho’s disingenuous allegation.

This is in stark contrast to apartheid SA (circa 1993) where the white minority (approximately 5-million) controlled and oppressed the lives of the majority (approximately 35-million) black people.

Secondly, Judea and Samaria (West Bank) constitutes Jewish land under International law (San Remo resolution 1920), the majority of Arabs that live there obtained Jordanian citizenship as a result of Jordan’s illegal occupation (1948-1967). Today 98% of the resident Arabs live under the civilian administration of the Palestinian Authority, and hence do not identify with the Jewish state, are extremely hostile and generally wish for a state of their own.

In lieu of the Richard Falk quote ["Israel is guilty of policies and practices that constitute the crime of apartheid as legally defined in instruments of international law."], UN chief Antonió Guterres rejected a report published by the UN’s Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (Escwa), a Beirut-based agency of the world body, comprised entirely of 18 Arab states, which accuses Israel of "apartheid".

The report’s chief author is Falk, a former UN official who was condemned repeatedly by the UK and other governments for anti-semitism.

In reference to Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the Canadian parliamentarian and former justice minister Irwin Cotler rejected an offer to join Tutu in his UN investigative mission to Gaza. Cotler was invited to join Tutu in a council inquiry (2006) into Israel’s "wilful killing of civilians" in Beit Hanoun, but turned it down because the mandate violated "the fundamental principles of due process" by ignoring Palestinian rocket attacks.

In the same period, Palestinians were shooting at patients in the Beit Hanoun hospital. Did the Tutu mission, whose terms were dictated by the inequitable UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), consider those victims? To date, no UN commissioner has ever reported on these victims.

As for the recent comment made by South African diplomat Dr Clinton Swemmer at the UNHRC that "Israel is the only state in the world that can be called an apartheid state" — recently, the ANC-led government has shown outright hostility towards Israel by wishing to downgrade its Israel Embassy, so it is quite understandable that its paid representative would continue to do its reprehensible bidding.

Regarding Moncho’s concern for apartheid practices, is the writer aware that the 22 Arab Middle East countries actually do practice various forms of apartheid against other religions, women, and their resident Palestinian brothers?

Debbie Mankowitz

Via e-mail