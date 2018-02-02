LETTER: Cleaning crew has arrived

My head is spinning. All these lies! Even you, Qedani Mahlangu. I had so much faith in you. Please tell me it is not true. Say something or go back to the Moseneke inquiry and tell the whole truth. What really happened? I don’t buy this "I didn’t know" nonsense.

As for the Eskom mafia, they can all go and rot in hell. Matshela Koko is trying the Hlaudi Motsoeneng trick. It failed before and will fail again. Where is Motsoeneng today?

As I listened to Lucky Montana’s testimony, it now makes sense why Popo Molefe’s good work was undermined by the ANC. The organisation was feeding from the rotten Prasa carcass. Prasa was its piggy bank. Montana, who was the uncle of corruption at Prasa, now wants us to remember him as the pope of good governance.

I curse the day Jacob Zuma, Cyril Ramaphosa, Baleka Mbete, Jessie Duarte, Gwede Mantashe and Zweli Mkhize were elected into the ANC top six. They gave us Nkandla and Zuma’s scandals. Their legacy is corruption. Ramaphosa is no Moses set to lead us to the promised land.

But I refuse to give up hope. I am so happy the powers that be have brought back the "Jik" to clean Eskom. Phakamani Hadebe is the scourer this country needs. Together with Trevor Manuel and Maria Ramos, he cleaned up the mess at the Land Bank and he can do it again at Eskom.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via e-mail