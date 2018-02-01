LETTER: Cape Town must adopt a wartime mentality because suffering engenders a fighting spirit
The politicians handling the water crisis in the Cape may — rather late in the day — be showing signs of technical competence, but they show a frightening lack of understanding of human nature.
It is self-defeating to implore people to use less water, or to request that usage fall to 50 litres per day. This weak approach merely increases resentment and fear as many flout, or are suspected of flouting, these limits in the absence of clear rules. The government merely looks pathetic in begging citizens to be responsible.
Cape Town and environs should be seen as a war zone. "Day zero" will be horrific in all its implications. We cannot afford any more nice-guy behaviour. The citizens are desperate for strong leadership. What they see are squabbling politicians.
The danger is that an everu-man-for-himself mentality will ensue. We are already seeing this with desperate attempts to stockpile bottled water. We need a strong leader to lay down the law. People will then fall behind the leader and pull together to avoid a dire fate, unique in recent world history: a major, developed city going dry.
The action required is simple. Using city by-laws, immediately ban all baths, showers, and the use of washing machines and dishwashers. One can adequately clean oneself in a small tub containing 5cm of water, which can then be used to flush the toilet; it takes far less water to wash clothes in a basin than it does using a washing machine; ditto for a dishwasher. Outer clothes should only be washed once a week.
One does not need a set of plates for a meal — one plate each will suffice. The resulting grey water can be used for flushing. It is critical to recognise that these are not only water-saving measures, although they will have that result; more important, this extreme hardship and discipline will engender harmony and a fighting spirit. We will all be in this together, rich and poor. Anyone breaking these harsh but clear rules will be ostracised.
If we don’t adopt a wartime mentality we may well fall into the abyss of day zero. There will then be no question of showers and washing machines; it will be a matter of survival.
Willem Cronje
Via e-mail
