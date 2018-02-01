LETTER: Cape Town must adopt a wartime mentality because suffering engenders a fighting spirit

The danger is that an everu-man-for-himself mentality will ensue. We are already seeing this with desperate attempts to stockpile bottled water. We need a strong leader to lay down the law. People will then fall behind the leader and pull together to avoid a dire fate, unique in recent world history: a major, developed city going dry.

The action required is simple. Using city by-laws, immediately ban all baths, showers, and the use of washing machines and dishwashers. One can adequately clean oneself in a small tub containing 5cm of water, which can then be used to flush the toilet; it takes far less water to wash clothes in a basin than it does using a washing machine; ditto for a dishwasher. Outer clothes should only be washed once a week.

One does not need a set of plates for a meal — one plate each will suffice. The resulting grey water can be used for flushing. It is critical to recognise that these are not only water-saving measures, although they will have that result; more important, this extreme hardship and discipline will engender harmony and a fighting spirit. We will all be in this together, rich and poor. Anyone breaking these harsh but clear rules will be ostracised.

If we don’t adopt a wartime mentality we may well fall into the abyss of day zero. There will then be no question of showers and washing machines; it will be a matter of survival.

Willem Cronje

Via e-mail