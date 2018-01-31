LETTER: Many hands made Israel

In the "light" of the recent correspondence on the Israel-Palestine issue, it is perhaps appropriate to step back and briefly review its history.

In the late 1800s, the Jewish diaspora had for some time been working for the re-establishment of a Jewish homeland. The imminent dissolution of the Ottoman empire during the First World War gave impetus to the idea. France wished to extend its sphere of influence, while Britain was concerned about the security of the Suez Canal. The British government was sympathetic to these Jewish aspirations.

Out of this came two important documents, the famed Balfour Declaration, actually a letter of intent, and the Sykes-Picot Agreement between Britain and France, which sought to distribute authority over lands in the collapsing Ottoman empire. The initial proposal was to make Palestine the national home for the Jewish people. Palestine was a biblical construct and extended both sides of the Jordan River as far north as Sidon, in current Lebanon, in the view of some.

As a result of pressure from wealthy and influential British Jews, the proposal was amended to read a national home within Palestine in which Jewish people could settle. This was part of the quid pro quo negotiated with France, with the US on the sidelines, as a means of achieving Arab national objectives. Britain removed the Transjordan lands from any negotiations over "Palestine". Out of this evolved the Palestine Mandate of the League of Nations on July 24 1922, with Britain holding the mandate to govern the territory. Among many provisions was one that there should be no discrimination against nationals of any country. A small but steady flow of Jewish migrants developed, such that Britain was obliged to limit the numbers out of deference to the local Arab population. Hostility between the two groups grew.

After the Second World War, the flow of Jewish people into the Palestine Mandate increased dramatically, encouraged in particular by the Haganah organisation and others. Hostility between Jew and Arab and between Jew and Brit escalated. As the events of the Holocaust in Germany became known, there was great sympathy for the plight of the Jewish people generally. In the face of growing conflict in Palestine, the UN proposed a partition of the land in November 1947. This proposal was defeated.

The British mandate over Palestine expired at 12pm on May 14 1948. At 4pm, David Ben-Gurion proclaimed the existence of the state of Israel. On May 15, the existence of the new state was recognised by the US, followed soon by Russia and many other national governments. The surrounding Arab states immediately invaded, and the rest is modern history.

The point that can be made is that the "Arabs" should not blame only the Jewish state of Israel for its existence but also and particularly Britain, which brought it into being initially; the League of Nations, which in effect supported a Jewish homeland; and the major nations that recognise it.

Robert Stone

Linden

