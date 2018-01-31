LETTER: Irony of Zuma’s legacy

Opinion / Letters

Jacob Zuma will be remembered as the ANC leader who single-handedly brought not only the party but also the strongest economy on the African continent to the edge of the cliff.

His biggest "legacy" will be that his pursuit of narrow self-interest at the expense of the most vulnerable of society, and widespread corruption on his watch affecting the state machinery and parastatals, mobilised civil society across party-political, language and cultural divides and brought renewed respect for our Constitution and judiciary. Through his reckless governance, he ironically also revived the spirit that brought democracy to the country and forced the ANC to subject itself to an intense self-examination.

An important positive spin-off is that future leaders will be under the close scrutiny of civil society, opposition parties, the business sector and the media and will be held responsible to our Constitution by our courts like never before. The people have discovered the power they wield if they stand together against corrupt leaders.

A new-found optimism and increased business confidence have already had an effect on the rand. What is now needed is that we rediscover a unity of purpose, looking in the same direction as we address our challenges.

Dawie Jacobs
Sterrewag

