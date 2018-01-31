LETTER: Denel acts only now

Denel is not a corner café. One would have expected that the management and the board would have been following management reviews and assessments of all their senior employees. (Denel faces management cleanup, January 29).

Now that it is cash strapped and under pressure from lenders to improve governance, the organisation is about to undergo a management cleanup. It has become typical of parastatals and most government institutions to only take action when the consequences would otherwise be dire. Action only seems to be contemplated when the institution is under intense pressure.

This situation repeats itself in all the parastatals. A finger should also be pointed at the Treasury, which should be acting as an oversight institution. Again, we see that the Treasury has done very little to try to bring Denel into line.

We can expect all the nasty gremlins to start creeping out of the closet when someone has a careful look at this institution.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA labour spokesman