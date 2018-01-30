LETTER: Trevor Manuel started the rot

I was an accountant in the clothing and textile industry from 1977 to 1987. From 1987 to 2010 I had my own manufacturing units and retail stores. I was an importer of raw materials. I have recently written to former trade and industry minister Trevor Manuel explaining that he is the cause of the current problems in the sector.

In 1996 the Department of Trade and Industry sent survey letters to all in this sector to get their views on reducing import duties on finished goods. I said it was not a good idea. I explained that it should not be about what business wants, but what will be good for the country, balance of payments, exchange rate and jobs, and so on.

The department said cutting import duties would help the people of SA get cheaper clothing. The opposite happened, as big business and retail stores found that it was cheaper to import but failed to pass the savings on to the consumer. This slowly killed the clothing sector. Cheap imports, dumping and export rebates in other countries exacerbated the problem.

I am not a fan of US President Donald Trump, but his closing statement at the World Economic Forum about caring for your country first, and fair trade, is important. This is something all countries should do: care for their citizens first. On the other hand, his company tax cuts will not benefit the people of the US but big business only, just like the reduction of import duties in SA.

Now state capture and corruption are causing the demise of SA. Let’s hope we are not told lies in the state of the nation address on February 8, as in the past several years.

R Hurrienarain

Via e-mail

