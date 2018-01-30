Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Jacob Zuma defiled office

President Jacob Zuma has shown no respect for the Constitution

30 January 2018 - 05:30
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: REUTERS
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: REUTERS

Dignity in humans involves the earning or expectation of personal respect or esteem. Respect is a positive feeling or action shown towards someone or something important.

President Jacob Zuma has shown no respect for the Constitution and has not demonstrated that he holds his position with any dignity, which prompts me to suggest that he personally deserves no respect or special treatment. It is he who has defiled the position and though one can hold the position or office in "high esteem and regard" it does not follow that the temporary occupant of the post should share in this.

Fred Pohl
Cape Town

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
CAROL PATON: Attitudes harden as pro-Zuma camp ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
Pravin Gordhan shines in interviews compilation
Opinion
3.
PETER BRUCE: Can Zuma still put a damper on the ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
4.
EDITORIAL: Bathabile Dlamini: the impossible PR ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
EDITORIAL: Still ducking and diving on the Guptas
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.