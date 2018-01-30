LETTER: Jacob Zuma defiled office

Dignity in humans involves the earning or expectation of personal respect or esteem. Respect is a positive feeling or action shown towards someone or something important.

President Jacob Zuma has shown no respect for the Constitution and has not demonstrated that he holds his position with any dignity, which prompts me to suggest that he personally deserves no respect or special treatment. It is he who has defiled the position and though one can hold the position or office in "high esteem and regard" it does not follow that the temporary occupant of the post should share in this.

Fred Pohl

Cape Town

