LETTER: Israel’s flaws not unique

I am pleased the intemperate and self-righteous Dr Shuaib Manjra accepts international law and by implication the Jewish state — borne out of the partition of mandate Palestine into a state for Jews and a state for Arabs (Jewish fundamentalism, January 29). Sadly, the Arabs did not accept this. War followed and the rest is history (rather than sports science).

Importantly (and I’m sure Dr Manjra will agree), all non-Jews in Israel proper (that is, within the Green Line) have full rights under its declaration of independence. Of course, there are subtle and not-so-subtle forms of discrimination against non-Jews and these are disturbing. Human rights activists work hard to highlight shortcomings. But similar shortcomings and ambiguities exist in many other democracies. Israel is not alone. Yet the excoriation of Israel in world forums is unique.

All discrimination should be ended. Peace and stability would certainly help in the process. BDS, however, does not help. It wishes to end Israel’s occupation of all Arab lands and the right of return for all Palestinian refugees, including the descendants of displaced Palestinians. Both these conditions would terminate the Jewish state and thus contradict the internationally supported UN partition resolution of 1947.

It is not surprising that the founder of BDS, Omar Barghouti, has regularly deemed a Palestinian state alongside Israel as not "pragmatically possible" and "never a moral solution". He is entitled to this view. But to expect Israelis to vote their country out of existence is another matter.

Milton Shain

Emeritus professor of historical studies, UCT

