LETTER: Israel no apartheid state

While Alie Komape’s letter appears on the face of it nonmalicious (unlike those of Dr Shuaib Manjra) it is a product of a narrative based on ignorance (Mind-sharpening debate, January 29). It contains the usual features of such opinion: comparison with apartheid, international law and good-faith negotiations.

There is no historic or political comparison between the South African settlement and the dispute in Israel or the situation in Israel, notwithstanding the constant accusation of it being an "apartheid state".

International law as it applies to the West Bank is far from clear, and the tedious resolutions of a biased UN General Assembly are quite rightly nonbinding. Most objectionable is the suggestion Israel will not negotiate in good faith when it is clear the Palestinian leadership has avoided negotiation at all costs, by setting conditions that can never be met. These include the return of not only refugees but three generations of offspring and cousins, another way of saying destroy Israel as a Jewish state; and a return to indefensible borders that could easily have resulted in the destruction of the €state of Israel in past wars.

Please don’t use Trumpian alternate truths.

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town