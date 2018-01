Most if not all of your readers will be familiar with the poem Desiderata, which was written in 1927 by Max Ehrmann.

A lot has happened since it was written and I think we need to update it. There are two things I would add to the advice dispensed in Desiderata:

• Do not trade bitcoin; and

• Do not get involved in state capture.

I would be grateful if your readers could advise me on which authorities to contact in this regard.

James Drew

Via e-mail