LETTER: Scrutinise this regulator

One government entity that needs urgent scrutiny is the national regulator for compulsory specifications (NRCS). The question that should be asked is whether Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies has failed in his oversight duties. There are several burning issues that require an answer, and an investigation by the auditor-general and several other government entities is needed to see whether government regulations, including public service regulations, have been flouted.

The foods and associated industries (section) under Meisie Katz should especially be put under the spotlight. An operational manager has recently been put on a chief director’s salary scale. This R972,000 per annum is a disgrace as the scope of the job does not match that of a chief director.

In fact, the investigation should go as far back as when Michael Young was CEO of the organisation. It should also include former CEO Asogan Moodley.

In addition to Katz, the fiduciary functions of the organisation need to be investigated. These include acting CEO Edward Mamadise, the human resources department and chief accounting officer Lionel October, who is director-general of the Department of Trade and Industry. The human resources department needs to be looked at for flouting governance rules. The poor governance of the NRCS is underlined by Mamadise’s acting capacity. He is Davies’ legal adviser. The board is dysfunctional. Letters of acceptance have been delayed on Mamadise’s watch.

While Moodley succeeded in fast-tracking letters of acceptance, Mamadise’s lack of knowledge has been exposed, with waiting times increasing. The letter of authority certificate issued by the NRCS is the only legal document required to access the market for products regulated by the organisation.

In 2012,the auditor-general flagged the salary issue as a major problem in the organisation. However, this is not helped by the dominant trade union, Nehawu, which has played a key role in determining the organisation’s direction. This

union does not give priority to workers’ fundamental rights.

The greed and poor governance at the NRCS have probably robbed a few poor people of state housing. Or worse, reduced the number of township schools that could have been built.

Yuri Thumbran

Via e-mail