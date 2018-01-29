Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mind-sharpening debate

29 January 2018 - 05:30
People walk past a poster depicting Palestinian prisoners in the West Bank city of Ramallah. Picture: REUTERS
The intellectual debate between Professor Milton Shain and Dr Shuaib Manjra on the Palestine/Israel conflict is mind-sharpening and provides lessons for readers. Although critical analysis of the ever-changing modern geopolitics is important, we must draw lessons from the past if our challenges and difficulties are to solved.

The anti-apartheid movement that was led by OR Tambo was instrumental in the defeat of the Pretoria apartheid regime. Similarly, Palestinians have called on the international community to advance the same campaign until Israel abides with international law. It does not look as if Israel and its allies are willing to have negotiations with Palestinians in good faith.

We as the international community need to side with the oppressed, not the oppressor.

Alie Komape
Johannesburg

