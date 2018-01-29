LETTER: Jewish fundamentalism

If anyone doubted that Prof Milton Shain is a shill hack for the Israeli lobby, his unhinged response to my letter provides the evidence (Who is the hack here, January 25). He is quite wrong that our disagreement is simply about BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) and, in fact, our world-views could not be more different.

Unlike Shain, I am a democratic socialist who eschews any notions of ethnic, religious or racial states and supports secular political entities that grant full equality to all citizens. I denounce all forms of religious fundamentalism, including its Jewish version, which unfortunately Shain promotes. Thirdly, I respect differences of opinion but don’t value those that seek to discriminate against and oppress others.

Noam Chomsky and Norman Finkelstein are giants of world politics, both of whom I respect enormously, with the latter having just published a definitive book on Gaza. Shain would do well to be influenced by such principled individuals rather than cherry-pick elements of their disagreements with BDS. But that would not suit Shain’s parochial agenda and nonscholarly approach to the vexing Palestinian question. Shain is so blind to his Islamophobia that he misses the point in his original letter, where he explicitly attacks Islam rather than deal with the political basis of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Shain’s sloppy approach to facts and research is also demonstrated in his patently false characterisation of BDS’s aims. A cursory internet search would have revealed these as a "global campaign attempting to increase economic and political pressure on Israel to end its violations of international law". The stated goals of BDS are "the end of Israel’s occupation and colonisation of Palestinian land, full equality for Arab-Palestinian citizens of Israel, and promotion of the right of return of Palestinian refugees".

Every one of these objectives is consistent with international law and is a simple call for Palestinians to be entitled to the same rights as the rest of humanity. Nowhere does it call for a "destruction of Israel", which is a hasbara troll, one that a pliant Shain simply repeats.

Shuaib Manjra

Rondebosch

