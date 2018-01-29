LETTER: Anti-Semitic Israel haters

Shuaib Manjra is the "intellectual" face of the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel in SA, an organisation dedicated to being a millstone around the neck of humanity. His job description includes attacking anyone who favours Israel, and his attempt at character assassination of Milton Shain is part of it (Biased view of Palestine, January 22).

But let’s talk about the Palestinians. A former school teacher called Muhammad Ibrahim Hussein, writing in Quora, put it this way: "The Arabs have finally come to accept the sad fact our Palestinian leadership has never wanted peaceful coexistence or normalisation with Israel and most likely never will. Ever since President Abbas told the Saudis to suck it for the umpteenth time in November 2017, the Saudis have finally completely given up on us (and quite rightly so) and instead focused their attention on normalisation and trade with our high-tech startup-nation neighbours, Israel. As usual, our Palestinian leaders have made us the losers. It’s as simple and unfortunate as that."

At its best, BDS is a movement of clueless activists motivated by a simplistic and tragically flawed conception of reality. At its worst, BDS is crude anti-Semitism that seeks to single out the world’s only Jewish-majority nation for unique punishment. Manjra and his opinions belong entirely to the latter. He is not simply an anti-Semite behind an academic face; his life’s real ambition is to end the Jewish state and its existence in the Muslim caliphate, to the loss of all mankind.

David N Polovin

Tyger Valley

