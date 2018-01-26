LETTER: Road death toll skewed

The exuberance of the authorities, specifically Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi, when announcing the festive season’s road death toll numbers, which decreased 11% from 2017’s 1,875 to 1,676, and the back-slapping of the various law-enforcement agencies and traffic officials for being responsible due to their concerted efforts, refer.

This is an impressive improvement, but digging a bit further we see that the Western Cape had an increase of 7% in fatalities and North West went up 11% from 2017. As we all know, these are two of SA’s favourite destinations for holiday makers, in addition to KwaZulu-Natal.

I want to ask the minister why there is no mention of traffic-volume figures so we can make a fair comparison? As we all know, with the economic situation and the financial strain most of us are under, the volumes this festive season were way down from the previous year.

Could it be that ANC politicians and officials are trying to score more points at every turn from a gullible public that, unfortunately, takes their word for gospel?

JM Bouvier

Bryanston